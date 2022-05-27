Minister Daryanani Welcomes the Enchanted Princess on its Inaugural Call to Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 27 May 2022 .

Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has welcomed the Enchanted Princess cruise ship of Princess Cruises to Gibraltar on its inaugural call.

The Enchanted Princess cruise ship arrived at Gibraltar Port on Friday 27th May at 07:00 from Lisbon, Portugal and departed later on that afternoon to its next port of call in Cadiz, Spain at 17:00.



The Enchanted Princess is the fifth in line of the Princess Royal-class ships. The vessel has a maximum capacity of 3,660 passengers over its 19 decks and on this occasion was carrying a total of 1,588 passengers and 1,205 crew on board.



Minister Daryanani engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques with Captain Mario Ciruzzi at the Gibraltar Cruise Terminal.



Minister Daryanani said: “Enchanted Princess is our 7th inaugural call this month. This is simply phenomenal. The fact that we are attracting more new ships than ever before says it all. We are, as I have always said, one of the preferred destinations in the Mediterranean. I am constantly talking to itinerary planners and senior executives in the industry, as this is the only way to keep the momentum going”.



