Gibraltar Model Soldier Society Platinum Jubilee Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2022 .

In order to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, The Gibraltar Model Soldier Society will be holding a special exhibition from the 6th to the 11th of June. This will also coincide with the visit to Gibraltar of The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

A statement from the GMSS follows below:

The exhibition will be located at Tisa House 143 Main Street (formerly Cazes Arcade) and will be open from 10:00 to 19:00 hours Monday to Friday and 10:00 to 13:00 hours Saturday.

The Society will be also be presenting a copy of the prestigious International Toy Soldier Collector magazine whose latest edition carries a feature on The Society’s 40th anniversary exhibition held in December 2021 to its patron, His Worship the Mayor on Monday 06th June @1830hrs coinciding with the official opening of the exhibition.