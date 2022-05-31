Gibraltar Port Authority Staff Complete Emerging Leaders Training

Written by YGTV Team on 31 May 2022 .

Personal development and capacity building has continued at the Gibraltar Port Authority (GPA) with a significant number of staff successfully completing their Emerging Leaders Training as part of the GPA’s personal development programme.

A statement continued: “The interactive, experiential workshop was designed by Rock Learning specifically for staff at all levels within the GPA and is accredited by the ILM (Institute of Leadership & Management). The workshop was aimed at both new and experienced managers, as well as rising stars.



“The two-day course covered some of the most common challenges leaders face, giving participants the skills needed to deal with situations confidently and successfully – the workshop was particularly focused on areas such as Leadership, Performance Management, Managing Conflicts and Handling Difficult Conversations.



“CEO and Captain of the Port, Mr John Ghio, commented that the collaboration with Rock Learning to develop this course was key to ensuring that staff receive the right kind of skillsets to allow them to consider evolving their careers within the GPA with confidence, and he was very pleased to see that so many members of his team had been able to participate in this training programme.



“Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani, was delighted to be able to present staff with their certificates and congratulated them on their achievement.”