Two Drink Drivers Sentenced

Written by YGTV Team on 08 June 2022 .

In separate cases heard by the Magistrates’ Court yesterday, two local men pleaded guilty to Drink-Driving charges.

Stephen Bolaños (27) of Edinburgh Estate was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for 36 months for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit. On 8 August 2021, officers observed him driving erratically in the area of the Waterport Roundabout. When stopped, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot. In a roadside breath test he blew 102 ug – the limit is 35ug – so he was arrested and taken to New Mole House where he blew 97ug. Bolaños was also charged on a separate case of Drink-Driving from 19 June 2021 for which he was on bail.



In another case, Michael McCraw (35) of Richardson’s Passage pleaded guilty to a similar charge after he was seen driving at speed on Lower Castle Road on 15 May 2022. Witnesses reported his fast driving to the RGP and, only a few minutes later, officers recognised his vehicle on Sir Herbert Miles Road. McCraw was stopped and asked to take a roadside breath test which recorded 68ug. At New Mole House he blew 68ug and so was charged with the drink-driving offence. In court yesterday, he was fined £500 and disqualified from driving for 7 months.



If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.



