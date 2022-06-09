Earl Of Wessex Visits Her Majesty’s Naval Base

British Forces Gibraltar hosted The Earl of Wessex at Her Majesty’s Naval Base yesterday.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

His Royal Highness met Commander British Forces, Commodore Steve Dainton, Chief of Staff Colonel Ben Campbell-Colquhoun, Command Secretary Mrs Sarah Bayless and other senior members of staff within MOD Gibraltar.

The Earl of Wessex was escorted to the Tower Courtyard to meet HQ British Forces Tower staff, Joint Physical Development Unit, Joint Provost Security Unit and Civilian Human Resources personnel.

His Royal Highness met members of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, HMS Cutlass, Gibraltar Defence Police, Defence Guard Service and Royal Navy Diving Personnel.

His Royal Highness in his role as The Honorary Commodore in Chief of the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Service also met the crew of RFA Argus which was alongside for the visit.



