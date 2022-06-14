PossAbilities Celebrates Healthy Eating Week

Healthy Eating Week is an annual event created by the British Nutrition Foundation and this year sees the 10th Anniversary of this event to take place, focusing on ‘Eat well for you and the Planet’ with daily sub-topics for awareness and information.

A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

It is a week to celebrate healthy living and encourage people to make positive changes to their lifestyle and promotes healthy eating, drinking and physical activity, showing that slight adjustments can work towards significant health impacts and improvements.

PossAbilities are proud to be a member of this years initiative and will be bringing an array of projects to the Gibraltarian community, set to take place this week, along with distribution of resources, information and advice, in support of the British Nutrition Foundation - Healthy Eating Week, as we are committed to promoting these values in the day to day lives of persons with Disabilities, of all ages.