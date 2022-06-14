2022 GCS Cultural Awards – Call For Nominations

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2022 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, is encouraging nominations for this year’s Cultural Awards, which aim to celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The GCS 2022 Cultural Awards will look at achievements ranging from 1st July 2021 to 30th June 2022, with the public encouraged to nominate individuals or groups, events, projects, and organisations, that deserve the recognition throughout this one-year window.

The categories this year are:

Junior Award –15 years and under

An individual or group of artists that have shown potential or have displayed talent, during the last year.

Youth Award – 16 to 25 years

An individual or group of artists that have shown potential or have displayed talent, during the last year.

Senior Award – 26 years and over

An individual or group of artists that have shown potential or have displayed talent, during the last year.

Best Education Project

A project that has engaged the community through the Arts in Gibraltar. The project would demonstrate the power of artistic and creative output, with long lasting, positive impact amongst a wider audience.

The Cultural Ambassador Award

An artist or artistic endeavour which has promoted Gibraltar’s talent or the Rock as a destination to a wider audience or helped put the Rock on the map.

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award

A discretionary award given to an individual or group based on an extraordinary achievement in that particular year.

The Ministry of Culture – Lifetime Achievement Award

An award which recognises dedication, commitment, and services to the Arts.

Minister forCulture, Prof. Dr JohnCortes commented:“There are thousands of people in Gibraltar, young and old, who do so much for Culture and the Arts. It is only right that they should be recognised by the community, and so I encourage everyone to nominate.”

The public is invited to submit their nominations online via our website culture.gi or in writing to Gibraltar Cultural Services, addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, GCS, 308 Main Street. Alternatively, the forms can be submitted via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and are also available from the John Mackintosh Hall Reception. Closing date is Friday 15th July 2022.

This year’s Cultural Awards Ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 2nd November 2022. Proceeds from the public telephone vote which will run for some of the categories will be donated to the GBC Open Day Fund.





