Gibraltar Pride 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2022 .

The Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee will be holding a Pride event on Saturday 25th of June as from 10am at Casemates Square. The Pride march will commence at 12pm and will return to Casemates at 2:30pm for further celebrations.

A statement from the Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee follows below:

The Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Committee is proudly presenting Gibraltar Pride 2022! Join us on Saturday 25th of June as from 10am at Casemates Square!

The Pride March will commence at 12 Midday from Casemates and we will be back in the Square at 14:30 for more entertainment!

We will be marching to celebrate the community coming together and being proud of yourself no matter your Sex, Gender Identity, Race or anything else!

It is going to be a fun filled day with events for all ages including a Costume Competition for children ages 1 through to 16, Face Painting, Characters and various Charity Stalls including Clubhouse Gibraltar, GibSams, Childline Gibraltar, Youth.gi and more, educating and bringing awareness on a very special day!

The Event is going to be full of Local Talent including Ella Vinet, JFDance Gib, Joyful Riot, AO4F and Isis Mirage & Coco Ferocha to name a few!

We also have the pleasure of introducing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’s Scarlett Harlett and her fellow Queen Lourde Godd all the way from the United Kingdom! Along with the Winner of Drag Race Cadiz, Queen Lidhia!

All this and MORE! This will be a day to celebrate being yourself, being unique and being PROUD of the HUMAN you are!

For any more questions in relation to the Event, March or how to sign up for the Costume Competition please send us a message at anytime!