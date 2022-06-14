PossAbilities To Facilitate Access To Dental Check Ups For Those With Disabilities

Written by YGTV Team on 14 June 2022 .

PossAbilities has announce they will be collaborating with Amy Mesilio, Dental Therapist BsC Hons, in order to provide access for all Disability Card holders, aged 16 and under, to Dental Check Ups. The cost of these check ups are being met by PossAbilities resulting in no charge to the visiting individual.

A statement from PossAbilities follows below:

This initiative has come about due to reduced availability for childrens dental care. PossAbilities wishes to facilitate access to disability users with this vital service to bridge the gap for individuals and families, whilst urging for a longer term solution to be sought.

The check ups will include a consultation, dental review and additional fluoride treatment where recommended to promote dental wellbeing.

PossAbilities aims to make these appointments inclusive for all - therefore for those with accessibility requirements, please contact PossAbilities on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or WhatsApp 56003545 for more information and support.

For an appointment, please call the Dental Care Centre on 20078844 and quote PossAbilities, to make your reservation.