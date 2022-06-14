Downtown Liaison Vacancies

VACANCY

Downtown Gibraltar is looking for two motivated individuals with excellent interpersonal skills to fill the role of 'Downtown Liaison'.

The Downtown Liaison will be at the core of our work and serves to ensure a high-quality welcome, and experience for our visitors. You will also create a useful, harmonious and productive working relationship with businesses by sharing appropriate information, outlining opportunities and resolving issues.



The role of the Downtown Liaison is to be a visible presence on the streets within the area and to act as the eyes and ears of the company monitoring, reporting and escalating appropriate matters.



Applicants must have:



1. Previous experience in a face-to-face customer contact environment



2. A minimum of 2 years previous work experience gained from any industry



To apply, please send your CV and cover letter to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .