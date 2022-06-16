St John’s Day March

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2022 .

St John Association for Gibraltar will this year be celebrating St John’s Day with a march up Main Street and a Service at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity.

A statement follows below:

At 1800 on Friday 24th June, St John’s Day, St John Ambulance Cadets, together with some St John adult volunteers, will march from Casemates Square to Cathedral Square. They will parade the Colour of the Order of St John and the Colour of St John Ambulance. It is believed this will be the first time St John Ambulance Gibraltar has marched publicly on St John’s Day. The march will be led by the corps of drums of the 1st/4th Scout Group (MMHO), this will be the first time the 1st/4th Scout Group’s corps of drums parade in almost 15 years.

The Service at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity will commence at 1830 and will be led by the Cathedral Dean, Canon Ian Tarrant and the St John Association for Gibraltar Chaplain, Fr Danny Hernandez. During the Service there will be an investiture into the Most Venerable Order of St John and the Chief Minister will present St John Service Medal as well as other awards and certificates.

Following the Service there will be a small reception at the St John Ambulance premises, Queensway.

The Moorish Castle will be lit in green on the evening of the 24th June, the colour of St John Ambulance.