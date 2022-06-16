No1 School of Models Production Show

Written by YGTV Team on 16 June 2022 .

No1 Models recently presented the No1 School of Models Production Show 2022. The show took place on Friday 10th June at the Alameda Open-Air theatre with over 70 models from No1 Models taking part in the show.

No1 School Of Models Levels 1, 2, 3 & 4 took part with “amazing catwalk routines never seen before” choreographed by Kelvin Hewitt. Models wore clothing from local store R&S Boutique.



A statement from the organisers concluded: “Thank you to Club House Gibraltar for assisting - No1 Models will be donating £400 to Club House Gibraltar.

“No1 Models Kelvin Hewitt would like to thank everyone who made the show possible especially his No1 Models for working so hard throughout the rehearsals, his backstage crew and front of house for continuously supporting him in all events.”



Photography - Josie Barcelo