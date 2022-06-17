GOG Maritime Services Exhibits At Posidonia 2022

17 June 2022

The Government of Gibraltar Maritime Services recently exhibited at Posidonia in Athens, Greece.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government of Gibraltar Maritime Services recently joined 1,948 other exhibitors from 88 countries and 24 National Pavilions from across Europe, North America and Asia at Posidonia 2022 in Athens Greece, the world’s most prestigious biennial shipping event.

Supported by a strong delegation of sponsors made up from the local maritime and legal sectors, the event, was attended by more than 18,000 international and Greek visitors, and allowed Gibraltar to showcase its various marine services and credentials. Along with the Gibraltar Port Authority and Gibraltar Maritime Administration, local sponsors included Peninsula, Gibraltar Port Operators Association, Gibdock, Gibunco Group, GreenPorts (Gibraltar) Ltd, Hassans and Global Agency STS Marine Solutions.

Commenting on the strong local support, John Ghio, CEO and Captain of the Port was delighted that so many of the key stakeholders in Gibraltar had decided to participate in this biennial event following the pandemic-induced cancellation of the 2020 event. This cohesiveness in marketing Gibraltar Maritime Services is one of the many strengths behind Gibraltar’s profile as a Centre of Maritime Excellence. A reception for sponsor’s guests was also arranged and was attended by a variety of Greek based and international guests from a cross-section of the maritime industry.

Dylan Cocklan, Gibraltar Maritime Administrator highlighted that there had been substantial and positive interest in the Gibraltar ship and yacht registries during the event and he was very pleased to be working alongside the Gibraltar maritime stakeholders at the event, adding that this was a perfect example of the local maritime services industry working together towards a common goal.

The Minister for the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani, added that Gibraltar’s participation at Posidonia was another step in the direction of directly re-engaging with the global shipping community, an important element of the Government’s marketing strategy to bring new business to Gibraltar Port.





