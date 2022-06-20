Ministry Of Equality To Deliver Equality, Diversity And Inclusion Presentation During Pride Month

Written by YGTV Team on 20 June 2022 .

The Ministry of Equality will be delivering a presentation on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion on Monday 27th June as part of its work to mark Pride Month. This presentation will be open to the public.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The aim of the presentation is to raise awareness of the work undertaken in relation to LGBTQ+ matters to date and in order to further embed the core values of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion.

The presentation is also an opportunity for members of the public to become better acquainted with the work of the Ministry of Equality.

This presentation is similar to training that is already being delivered in the public sector and on courses at the University of Gibraltar. Given that it is Pride month, it has been modified to include a greater emphasis on LGBTQ+ matters.

The presentation will:

introduce the three key concepts of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion

cover legislative changes and,

explore how to be an LGBTQ+ ally.

The presentation will take place on Monday 27th June at 10am, at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall. Seating is limited and, therefore, members of the public who are interested in attending are invited to register their interest as soon as possible at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Minister for Equality,the Hon Samantha Sacramento, MP, said: ‘I am very pleased thatthe Ministry of Equality will be delivering a presentation as part of its work to commemorate Pride Month. This is an opportunity for the Ministry to present some ofthe work that has already been undertaken in relation to LGBTQ+ matters given that we have come a very long way since the inception of the Ministry of Equality back in 2011. It is also an opportunity for the Ministry to forge and cement its links with members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. It is very important, especially during Pride Month,that we continue to remind the local community ofthe importance of inclusion and diversity and of our mission statement and guiding principle: “Gibraltar: everybody different, everybody equal.”’



