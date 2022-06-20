Grandparents Association Day With Year 2 From St Paul’s School

20 June 2022

On Friday 10th June at St Paul’s School, the Grandparents Association enjoyed an afternoon with Year 2 children doing activities which were organised by the Year 2 Team.

The learners were divided into four groups and engaged in a range of hands-on learning experiences.

The sessions took place in different areas ofthe school, including the Library where they listened to stories from when the grandparentswere young and in theOutdoor Forest Zonewhere they played patio games. Other activities entailed children learning how to make origami, and being taught about proper table manners.

This initiative was aimed to create a bridge between St Paul'sYear 2 learners and the Grandparents Association; raising awareness of the valuable human resource that our elderly are in the community. The event was in-keeping with the St Paul’s School ethos and values whereby the school provides children with the opportunity to learn together with, and positively influence the wider community.



