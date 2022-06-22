Passing Out Parade For RGP Recruits

Written by YGTV Team on 22 June 2022 .

At a Passing Out Parade held today in Central Hall, 17 RGP recruits were today presented with certificates to mark the successful completion of their 21-week training course.

The parade was inspected by His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, with Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in attendance.



The Minister for Justice, the Hon Samantha Sacramento presented the prize for Best Academic to PC (291) Karl Clarke and for Best All Round Recruit to PC (296) Tom Potter.



In addressing the recruits, Minister Sacramento said,



‘As you now commence the real world of policing, it is only right that you take on board the great responsibility that comes with a life of public service and law enforcement.



‘The people of Gibraltar will hold you in high regard and will place their trust in you. That trust is founded on the integrity and impartial practices of the service and its members and it is ever more important that the service represents the best of the community in all its areas.’



In his address, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger said, ‘Our recruit officers here today are now going to take with them some key skills from the training school into the community, and they will have some really challenging experiences in their careers to deal with, but they will be confident and proud of the fact that they will be contributing to the wider effort, of protecting the vulnerable and keeping Gibraltar safe.’



The Commissioner added that, ‘Thirty four years ago last Monday, I found myself where they are today, and I would do anything - absolutely anything - to be in their shoes right now. I wish them all the very best in their careers and I am grateful to them for making the Royal Gibraltar Police their chosen profession.’





