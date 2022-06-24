Government Meets Its DSS Commitments – Industrial Action Ceases

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2022 .

The Government says it has met its commitments with respect to the grievances expressed by theGGCAon behalf of its members at the Department of Social Security (DSS).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government committed to providing new premises by June 20th 2022, and as a consequence of meeting this commitment, the industrial action that was instituted by the union has now ceased.

The Housing Department vacated its premises at New Harbours, giving the DSS the means to move into suitable accommodation to relocate its dispersed teams into one area to meetits departmental objectives and deliver on its services to the community.

The Government would like to thank the DSS’ staff for its patience and continued commitment in meeting the needs of its service users during this transition, whilst the Housing Department and its senior leadership team also need to be commended for their swift and efficient move to their new premises at the ICC, 9th Floor.

The Government also recognises that there have been other facilitators behind these moves and extends its appreciation for their support.





