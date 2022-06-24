Minister Daryanani Meets With Deputy Prime Minister Of Malta

Written by YGTV Team on 24 June 2022 .

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, has met with Chris Fearne, Deputy Prime Minister of Malta.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting took place in Kigali, Rwanda at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Both ministers discussed issues related to commerce and the similarities that existed between Malta and Gibraltar.

Minister Daryanani commented, “This was a great opportunity to meet the Deputy Prime Minister of Malta. He is a pleasant man who was very keen on speaking about Gibraltar. We spoke about similarities that exist between Malta and Gibraltar, primarily on financial services and gaming. Mr Fearne is also the Minister for Health so we discussed how our respective countries had approached the pandemic and our health services in general. We agreed to meet up soon to discuss mutual opportunities between our countries”.



