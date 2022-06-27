GHA’s Ambulance Service Medals Presentation

Written by YGTV Team on 27 June 2022 .

The GHA’s Ambulance Service has held a ceremony to present staff members with medals to recognise exceptional service.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal honours the incredible public service of individuals across British Territories in celebration of Her Majesty’s unprecedented 70 year reign. The dedicated members of the GHA’s Ambulance Service have become the latest recipients of the prestigious medal for their distinguished service, exceptional devotion to duty, outstanding ability, merit and conduct in their roles within our local Ambulance Services.



The GHA has also commissioned a commemorative COVID-19 medal, depicting Gibraltar’s local Ambulance emblem in recognition of the Ambulance staff’s valuable response and contribution throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.



The medals were presented by the Minister for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento who led during the pandemic.



The GHA’s Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE, has expressed his congratulations and sincere thanks to all the recipients, saying: “It is important that our Ambulance staff receive the recognition and respect they deserve, as it takes strong commitment, courage and determination to deal with the situations our Ambulance staff face on daily basis that very few people are prepared for.”



