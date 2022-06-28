RGP Recruitment Week

Written by YGTV Team on 28 June 2022 .

The RGP will be holding several events next week to assist those who are considering a career in the Royal Gibraltar Police.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

On Tuesday 5 July, there will be a chance to chat informally with our Recruitment Officers at the Time Out café between 10am and 2pm. There’s no need to make an appointment – just drop in and have a chat.

On Wednesday 6 July, there will be a more formal Careers/Recruitment presentation at New Mole House, starting at 6pm.

On Thursday 7 July, there will be an Open Evening especially for women and girls. We are very keen to recruit more females so this is a chance to hear a presentation by a female RGP officer and to ask questions. The event will be at New Mole House, starting at 6pm.

We are also planning a recruitment event aimed at the LGBTQ+ community.

Details will be announced very soon.

Anyone considering a career in the RGP is encouraged to study all the relevant information on the RGP website at https://www.police.gi/information/careeropportunities

The closing date for applications is Wednesday 13 August.

We hope to see lots of potential police officers next week!





