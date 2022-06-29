Public Sector Branch Meeting Held Today In Response To Yesterday’s Budget Session

Written by YGTV Team on 29 June 2022 .

A delegation from the Public Sector Branch will meet with the Chief Minister on Thursday 30th June, to raise concerns on behalf of the Public Sector membership as raised in today’s meeting.

A statement from Unite follows below:

Today Unite’s Public Sector Branch has paved the way for Unite the Union in response to the Chief Minister’s Budget speech yesterday.

As a result of this budget we believe all workers in Gibraltar will see a general reduction of purchasing power.

To this end Unite the Union will be arranging meetings with all its branches seeking a response to the Chief Minister’s address yesterday in Parliament.

Public Sector branch is acutely aware that, whilst we are currently addressing the concerns of our Public Sector membership, all sectors of employment within Gibraltar are affected and therefore the Public Sector Branch will offer its support to all our Unite branches in representation of their respective membership, as a union.

Whilst we understand Brexit and Covid-19 are unforeseen issues that no Government could have envisaged or prepared for, we understand that they have contributed to the economic hardship of Gibraltar but cannot be the sole contributor of this hardship. This has been voiced by the Minister for Economic Development in his budget speeches since 2018, clearly before the start of the global pandemic or the consequences of the UK-EU Brexit agreement on Gibraltar.

In reality, net income of Gibraltarians has systematically been decreased over the last few years, as a result of increases in Housing, utilities, Social Insurance and Tax. In addition, we cannot ignore that further increases have been experienced due to the rising inflation.

A delegation from the Public Sector Branch will meet with the Chief Minister first thing tomorrow Thursday 30th June 2022, to raise these concerns on behalf of the Public Sector membership as raised in today’s meeting.





