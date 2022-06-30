Gibraltar Finance Supports Gibraltar Funds Industry in London

30 June 2022

The Government of Gibraltar was recently invited by the Gibraltar Funds and Investment Management Association to attend the Hedge Fund European Digital Assets Summit, which was held in London on 29th June 2022.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The event, hosted by Hedgeweek, took place at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, Russell Square, London.

The Hedge Fund European Digital Assets Summit, designed for operational and product specialists at European hedge funds to discuss key developments, trends, and issues driving the growth of digital asset strategies and funds. This one-day event explored a wealth oftopics, including the case for investing in digital assets and the key legal and regulatory challenges.

Albert Isola, Minister for Digital and Financial Services commented, “I regret that I have been unable to attend this leading industry event in person due to Parliamentary commitments in Gibraltar. However, the highly effective partnership between Government and industry ensured that we were well represented and strongly delivered our positive message and contributed the thoughts of several leading practitioners from Gibraltar firms in this exciting space where Gibraltar is achieving international recognition as identified in a recent PWC report.”

Paul Astengo, Senior Executive with Gibraltar Finance participated on a panel session promoting Gibraltar’s ongoing success in establishing and growing the jurisdiction as a leading authority for the burgeoning crypto hedge fund industry.

GFIA was represented by Executive members Jay Gomez, James Lasry and Jonathan Garcia. Full details of the Hedge Fund European Digital Assets Summit here: https://bit.ly/3QvRabV Hedgeweek: https://bit.ly/3xE4ORk





