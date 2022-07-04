SSAFA Celebrates 130 Year Anniversary

Written by YGTV Team on 04 July 2022 .

Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA) are celebrating their 130 year anniversary this year.

Fiona Hutchings was a student mid-wife when she first visited Gibraltar in 2006 to carry out her elective placement with the SSAFA midwives.



The placement was organised by midwife Roz Martin. At the time, the Royal Naval Hospital, formerly the British Military Hospital Gibraltar, was situated on Europa Road. The military hospital was used to provide healthcare for British military personnel and local sailors.



During her very short time in Gibraltar, Fiona, 40, she spent most of her days in the Royal Naval Hospital and visiting mothers in their homes.



Fiona said: “Gibraltar is one of the most unique places I've ever been to! The military accommodation was spread out all over Gibraltar so we would have to drive there. I remember travelling to a visit via Europa Road and how narrow it was and wondering if we'd get there without hitting another car!”



She continued: “The SSAFA midwives only delivered around 40 babies per year in Gibraltar, so I thought that it was unlikely I would see a birth while I was on my placement. However, while Roz was on call, she was called back to the hospital because a woman had gone into labour.



“The woman was married to a soldier in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. I went to the hospital with Roz but wasn’t able to enter the room.



“The woman was surrounded by about 20 family members. I was told at the time that this was common to have so many family members at a birth in Gibraltar which I thought was amazing.”



At the time, Fiona was training in a maternity unit in Nottingham where women were strictly allowed no more than two birth partners.



During Fiona’s time in Gibraltar, she also visited some young mothers posted to Gibraltar with their husbands, she said, “It could be their first experience of military life, which can be tough for spouses who have lived the life for years but to also have a baby while you are away can be really tough. I wondered how they managed without their family and friends being in the same country, but they just seemed to get on with it, without any complaints!”



Fiona returned to Gibraltar and is now the SSAFA Health Visitor in The Princess Royal Medical Centre, which was built in 2006.



She said: “Since working for SSAFA, I have learnt a lot more about the highs and lows of military life - usually more from the perspective of the spouses as the parent who is serving in the forces is not usually present at the visits I do.”



“I think during the pandemic, I was particularly amazed at how, on the whole, the community came together and supported each other. In general, my role here is very different from working as a health visitor in the UK and the best thing about it is being able to offer more time to families.



“In the UK, families may rarely see the same health visitor twice, so it is lovely to be able to get to know the families here so well.”



