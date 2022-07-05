Autumn Bookmark Competition 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and in conjunction with Dyslexia Gibraltar, will hold a Bookmark Competition as part of the 2022 Autumn Cultural Programme. The theme for the Competition is ‘Dyslexic Thinking – Exploring, Communicating, Imagining, Reasoning, Visualising, Connecting’.

The competition is open to adults and children who are residents of Gibraltar. Participants may submit up to two original works.

There will be four categories as follows:

School Years 3 to 6 School Years 7 to 10 School Years 11 to 13 Adult Category

The overall winner will receive the Ministry of Culture prize of £500 and a trophy. Additionally,the winner in each category will receive a prize of £100 and a trophy.

Entry Forms and Rules are available from:

All Schools

The Department of Education, 23 Queensway

Gibraltar Cultural Services, John Mackintosh Hall/City Hall

www.culture.gi/forms

Entries must be handed in to GCS at the City Hall by Friday 7th October.





