Military Training Exercises Throughout July 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 05 July 2022 .

Military personnel will be conducting operationally focussed training in and around the Rock of Gibraltar throughout the month of July.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Soldiers will be seen transiting in the following areas: Devils Tower Camp, Buffadero Training Camp, Dudley Ward Tunnel, O’Hara’s Battery, Main Street, Winston Churchill Avenue, Engineers Road, Europa Road and Calpe Road between 0400 - 2100.

Members of the public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in full uniform with weapons (unloaded) during this period.





