Civil Contingencies Officers Attend Strategic Emergency Management Course

Written by YGTV Team on 06 July 2022 .

Civil Contingencies Officers Brian Brooks and Ernest Danino recently attended a Strategic Emergency Management Course at the Cabinet Office’s Emergency Planning College in York.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The aim of the course was to prepare delegates for integrated emergency management activity at the strategic level. This was achieved by developing the professional skills and core competencies to respond to and recover from incidents and crisis, expand the knowledge and understanding of what is required to guide through the response to and recovery from incidents and crisis.

The course was attended by various senior delegates of UK Government departments and agencies such as Department for Transport, HM Revenue & Customs, Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Guernsey Emergency Ambulance Service.

Minister for Civil Contingencies Samantha Sacramento said ‘The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance ofthe Office of Civil Contingencies and I am extremely proud ofthe excellent work being done. Courses like this are essential in keeping up to date with the latest doctrine and practices and making sure we are prepared to deal with any possible future emergencies.’





