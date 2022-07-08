Bluefin Tuna Open Season Suspended

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2022 .

The Department of the Environment has announced that the Bluefin tuna Open Season has been suspended as from 12:00hrs hours today, Friday 8th July 2022 until Friday 5th August 2022 inclusive. The season will reopen again on Saturday 6th August 2022. The tuna weighing station will close today.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Anglers are reminded that the capture and landing of any Bluefin tuna is not allowed during the closed season. The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, along with other authorities, will be monitoring activity at sea and marinas during this time.