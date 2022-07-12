The Five Hundred To Perform At Boyd's

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2022 .

The Five Hundred will be performing at Boyd’s on Friday 19th August. Support acts are Fearless In Motion and Dead City Radio.

A statement from MAG follows below:

Despite its overwhelming popularity in the 90’s and early 00’s the local metal scene has struggled for the past decade with many of the older generation hanging up their axes. However, the lack of metal acts does not represent the dominion held by this genre in the hearts and souls of so many Gibraltarians.

The wait is finally over.

MAG is delighted to present, The Five Hundred. This 5 piece from Nottingham are at the top of their game and are currently enjoying the success of their album "A World On Fire". For MAG it was important to start with The Five Hundred as they wanted to give Gibraltarians Mark Byrne and Andy Crawford the opportunity to perform on home soil for the first time in 20 years.

Gibraltar will welcome a band who has previously performed at the Download Festival, TECH Fest and MacMillan Fest, all considered top festivals in the UK. They have also had a very successful Eastern European tour.

However far their travels have taken them, Gibraltar has constantly been at the forefront of their thoughts and this will be a homecoming to remember. MAG knows you’re out there… the air guitarist, the pots and pans drummer, the Hetfield “Yeaaah” screamer. Come and support some of our latest metal pioneers and give them a reason to come back, again and again on Friday 19th August at Boyd’s.

Support acts will be Fearless In Motion making their debut gig and last year's Bandslam winners Dead City Radio. Tickets now available on www.buytickets.gi.