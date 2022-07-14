HMS Dagger Commissioning Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2022 .

Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) announced the official commissioning of HMS Dagger today.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Family, friends and service personnel including Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, and His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, gathered to observe Lieutenant Holden assume command of HMS Dagger and former Mayor of Gibraltar and Miss World, Mrs Kaiane Aldorino Lopez, named the Lady Sponsor.

HMS Dagger and HMS Cutlass have replaced HMS Dasher and HMS Pursuer which recently sailed back to the UK. The replacement has brought a significant increase in capability to both tackle greater sea states and provide much improved crew habitability.

The ceremony saw speeches from Lt Holden and Mrs Aldorino Lopez before prayers and the Naval Hymn were delivered by Chaplain of the Fleet, The Venerable Andrew Hillier QHC.

Lt Holden said: “My thanks go to our Lady Sponsor, Mrs Kaiane Aldorino Lopez, for her support and patronage to both HMS Dagger and to the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

“I must also draw attention to the hard work and effort that was put into the generation of HMS Dagger by the Sailors, Royal Marines and Soldiers that make up the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron.

“Without their dedication and determination, I would not be in the honoured position I am today, and we would not be welcoming one of the most advanced patrol craft in the world into the Royal Navy. For this, I am forever grateful to them and their families.”



