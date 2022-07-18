Programme Of Events National Day 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 18 July 2022 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), have announced the programme of events for this year’s National Day, to be held on Saturday 10th September at Casemates Square, John Mackintosh Square and Governor’s Parade.

A statement from GCS and the SDGG follows below:

Celebrations will begin at 10am with the Children’s Fancy Dress Competition, live music and performances, to be followed by the Political Rally.

The detailed programme is as follows:

10am Children’s Fancy Dress Competition Casemates Square

10.30am Live Performances Casemates Square

12.25pm Political Rally Casemates Square

1.30pm DJ Casemates Square

1.30pm - 7pm Fun Day Attractions John Mackintosh Square

2.30pm - 7.30pm Live Band – The Chipis Governor’s Parade

8pm - 12.30am Rock Concert Casemates Square

10pm Fireworks Display Detached Mole

As in previous years there will be a 50-seat spectator stand to accommodate the elderly. Seats at this stand will be made available on a first come first served basis.

A second 50-seat spectator stand and a wheelchair viewing platform will be made available for persons of reduced mobility. Persons who wish to register for this facility are requested to contact GCS on 20067236 no later than Tuesday 30th August. Users may be accompanied by one other person and the blue badge must be presented upon collection of tickets.





