Gibraltar Defence Police Recruits Passing Out Parade

Written by YGTV Team on 21 July 2022 .

In a brief ceremony, last Friday, at the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Headquarters in Her Majesty’s Naval Base, GDP’s Chief of Police Rob Allen presented new recruits with their certificates for completion of their initial training, and for the latest recruits their first warrant cards.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

Speaking to the new recruits in the presence of family members, the Chief of Police first welcomed Commodore Tom Guy RN, who has recently taken over as Commander British Forces Gibraltar.

Turning to the recruits, Chief of Police, Rob Allen said: “You have achieved an early milestone in your careers, having completed your initial training. You have a unique status as police officers, and you should use your significant legal powers with integrity and humility at all times.

“As police officers, sworn under Gibraltar Law, first and foremost you are here to keep people safe – that is your principal objective.

“The MOD maintains a police force to work with other law enforcement agencies locally to provide the necessary safety and security for the MOD and Her Majesty’s armed forces to carry out their mission in Gibraltar.”

Addressing the recruits following the presentation of their certificates, Commodore Tom Guy said that he was delighted to be in Gibraltar and highlighted the importance of the GDP to British Forces Gibraltar.

The police officers involved were: PC Daubney, PC Prescott, PC Celecia, PC Lombard, PC Avellano, PC Mauro, PC Galliano, PC Gaivizo, PC Benyoussef, PC Stokes.





