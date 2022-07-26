National Honours – Call For Nominations 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 26 July 2022 .

The Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB), under the Chairmanship of the Governor, will meet in October to consider nominations for:

∙ The Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2023; and,

∙ The Gibraltar Award, which is awarded by the Governor on behalf of the GHB and announced coincident with the New Year Honours List 2023.

A statement from office of the Governor follows below:

Nominations should be submitted to recognise those people, from any section of the Gibraltarian Community, who have made an exceptional contribution or given exceptional service in the progression of either the well-being, achievement or reputation of Gibraltar.

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday 30th September on a Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Nomination Form for the attention of the GHB Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the FCDO Nomination Form, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained from The Convent entrance on Main Street or from the GHB Secretary atThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please note that the nomination form has been amended for this round and all nominations must be submitted on the new form.

Up to two letters of endorsement from those with a personal knowledge of the nominee’s contribution or service should support nominations.

Nominations will be considered by the GHB for the following Honours -

∙ Companion of Saint Michael and Saint George (CMG) and Commander of the British Empire (CBE). Awarded for having a prominent national role, a conspicuous leading role in regional affairs through achievement or service to the community, or a distinguished and innovative contribution to his or her area of activity.

∙ Officer of the British Empire (OBE). Awarded for a distinguished regional or national role in any field, through achievement or service to the community including notable practitioners known locally.

∙ Member of the British Empire (MBE). Awarded for achievement or service in and to the community which is outstanding in its field and has delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others.

∙ British Empire Medal (BEM). Awarded for achievement or contribution of a very ‘hands on’ service to the local community. This might take the form of sustained commitment in support of a local charitable and / or voluntary activity, or innovative work that has delivered real impact but that is relatively short (three to four years) in duration.

∙ Gibraltar Award (GA). Awarded to residents of Gibraltar who have served and contributed to the interests of Gibraltar and its people in an exceptional manner that is particularly worthy of special recognition.