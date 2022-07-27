Downtown Gibraltar Vacancy: Project Administrator

Written by YGTV Team on 27 July 2022 .

Downtown Gibraltar is seeking a reliable, organised individual to fill the role of Project Administrator.

The Project Administrator will assist the Downtown Gibraltar BID on specified projects, activities and events aimed at maintaining, improving and protecting the Downtown BID area.

The successful candidate will be expected to liaise with the public and private sectors and relay up-to-date information to the BID Board; manage and maintain filing systems; coordinate meetings; carry out administrative tasks; develop and support partnerships across sectors; and assist with marketing and promotion programmes.

Candidates must:

Be able to work autonomously and as part of a team.

Be flexible to meet the demands of the service.

Exhibit a high level of proficiency in G-Suite and other digital software

Salary up to £25k. If you think you could be suitable for this position, send your CV and cover letter to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .