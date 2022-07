ESG Raises Concerns Over Tunnel Fire

The ESG has issued a statement highlighting concerns over the fire in a tunnel system off Europa Advance Road.

A statement from the ESG follows below;

With area evacuated and emergency response teams standing by, the group calls for a statement by Government to assure the public of the source of the smoke and likely components of the burning material. It will also be important to verify the cause of this incident once an investigation has taken place.