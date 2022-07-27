Gibtelecom Sells The Haven Building to the J. Safra Group

Written by YGTV Team on 27 July 2022 .

Gibtelecom has today announced the sale of The Haven building in John Mackintosh Square to the J. Safra Group.

The building, which previously housed the Government’s Treasury and related public sector offices, was originally purchased by Gibtelecom in 2014. The Haven building is being purchased by the J. Safra Group, who already have a significant presence in Gibraltar through Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd.



Marvin Cartwright, Chief Executive Officer of Bank J. Safra Sarasin (Gibraltar) Ltd, said “The J. Safra Group is delighted to announce the acquisition of The Haven located at 23 John Mackintosh Square. Everyone in Gibraltar and indeed our Group are fully aware of the history of this building as well as its prominent position in Gibraltar’s townscape. We have had a footprint in Gibraltar for over 20 years and have grown our private banking presence significantly during this period. This acquisition reflects our confidence in Gibraltar as a jurisdiction for the long-term.”



Gibtelecom’s Chief Executive Officer, Noel Burrows, said “The Haven was acquired to support the expansion of Gibtelecom. Technology has evolved and developed considerably in recent years, allowing for more services and features to be delivered with equipment that takes up a much smaller space. Additionally, Gibtelecom now operates with a lean and modern workforce, with hybrid and flexible working very much adopted as the new norm. Effectively, we are providing more services, more efficiently. All of which means we no longer need the space offered by the Haven.”



With the sale of the Haven, Gibtelecom will also move from the top floor of the City Hall. This is where the main System X fixed line telephone exchange was located until it was decommissioned earlier this year by Sir Joe Bossano some 32 years since he originally inaugurated the exchange. This move will allow for the building’s integrity and heritage to be fully restored. Gibtelecom will also be removing the bridge that currently connects with The Haven building.