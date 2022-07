Bland Group “Committed To Ongoing Dialogue” With Unite Over Gibair

Written by YGTV Team on 27 July 2022 .

The Bland Group has this afternoon said that it has worked closely with HM Government of Gibraltar to table a proposal to Gibair staff which it says it “considered to be fair given the current economic climate.”

A statement ended: “We recognize Gibair employees’ right to take industrial action and remain committed to ongoing dialogue with Unite the Union to help bring this situation to a successful resolution.”