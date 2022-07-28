GFRS Says Tunnel Fire Is Under Control

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2022 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have continued to directly combat the fire in Vault 4 of Power’s Drive Tunnel and have brought it under control.

The fire in Vault 3 is extinguished and the reduction of smoke indicates that there is no further spread of fire past Vault 4.

A statement from the GFRS follows below:

Overnight there was substantial roof collapse within the tunnel, with a very near miss to a firefighter. The GFRS are currently using unmanned equipment to monitor the fire in Vault 4 and assess the extent of the damage caused by the collapse. The debris from the collapse and extremely poor visibility in this regard is significantly hampering progress in the GFRS’ investigation efforts.

The GFRS is currently working with AquaGib and Gibelec to determine the extent of damage caused by the collapse to their infrastructure within the tunnel and a further statement will be issued as soon as this developing situation allows.

The Chief Fire Officer, Colin Ramirez, said: ‘GFRS firefighters have been working through the night and have successfully brought the fire within Vault 4 under control, having extinguished the fire in Vault 3 late yesterday afternoon. However, significant roof collapse within the tunnel means that progress is very slow and there may be damage to infrastructure within. The GFRS is working hand in hand with AquaGib and Gibelec to determine whether there is any damage and the extent of it, but the conditions mean that progress is likely to be very slow. As the focus of the operation begins to move from firefighting to investigation I’d like to reiterate my thanks to the fire crews for their professionalism and bravery in working in these conditions.’





