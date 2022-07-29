Tunnel Fire: Unite Thanks Members For Hard Work

Written by YGTV Team on 29 July 2022 .

Unite the union has thanked its GFRS, Aquagib and Gibraltar Electrical Authority membership for their hard work in dealing with the tunnel fire and its damages.

A Unite Spokesperson said “As our GFRS membership continue to risk their lives in order to bring the tunnel fire under control, it is important for them to know that, our entire community stands behind them in great appreciation for their courageous acts in such dangerous conditions.



“Importantly, we must also recognise and thank the hard work and dedication of our Aquagib and Gibraltar Electrical Authority membership. The unexpected damage caused to the Reverse osmosis plant has been met with hard work and dedication by our membership in both workplaces. This is extremely commendable.”