Contingency Arrangements; Shower Facilities for Elderly People and People with Disabilities

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2022 .

The Office of Civil Contingencies, upon the advice of the Ministry for Equality, have made additional provision for showering facilities with the assistance of the Care Agency.

Arrangements were made by the Minister for Civil Contingencies at the outset to safeguard the potable water supply to the Care Agency’s St Bernadette’s Resource Centre and Dr Giraldi Home as well as to St Bernard’s Hospital.



The Care Agency has made provision for all its service users at Dr Giraldi Home and community flats to shower at St Bernadette’s Resource Centre during the course of the weekend. St Bernadette’s has fully accessible showering facilities that were refurbished some years ago. Any Care Agency service user of the learning disability service living in the community who requires shower facilities due to the water shortage are invited to contact the Care Agency on 54082753 in order to make arrangements.



Furthermore, the Care Agency has been in touch with all elderly people in receipt of domiciliary care who live in the community through the care provider over the weekend to ensure that support was provided to any elderly citizens unable to shower due to the water shortage.



Any elderly person in receipt of domiciliary care or any elderly individual who is a service user of the Waterport Terraces Day Centre, and has been unable to shower at home because of the water restrictions can use the accessible showers available at the Waterport Terraces Day Centre which will be made available between 4pm and 7pm by making arrangements with the Care Agency on 20068832.



In recent years Government has constructed accessible showers and Changing Places facilities as part of its disability strategy. A Changing Places facility is larger than an accessible toilet and has extra equipment including a height adjustable adult sixed changing bench, ceiling tracking hoist system, additional space for up to two care assistants.



The Government is mindful of people with physical disabilities living in the community, as well as people who have stoma bags and other special needs. For this purpose, the accessible facilities that are currently provided with running water will be made available. The following showers which are fully accessible for the use by people with disabilities are being made available to all such individuals with disabilities for their comfort and use :



Changing Places toilets:



Eastern beach: 7am to 8pm



Bayside Sports Complex: 2:30pm to 11pm



St Bernadette’s: for service users on arrangement with the Care Agency



GSLA shallow pool: 8am to 10pm



Accessible shower facilities: Europa Sports Centre: 8am to 11pm



Waterport Terraces accessible shower: for service users between 4pm and 7pm on arrangement with the Care Agency



Minister for Civil Contingencies and Minister with responsibility for disability Samantha Sacramento said: ‘On the advice that we have been receiving from AquaGib, we would have expected that water pressure and as such water supply to have been restored by now. However, despite the best efforts of all the technical teams who have been working round the clock since the fire incident to restore water supply, and for whose dedication we are truly grateful, not all of Gibraltar has the benefit of water supply just yet. While we have been mindful of providing for everyone in our community, people with vulnerabilities because of their age or any disability have been at the forefront of the arrangements that we have made. We had made arrangements for the general public to shower at the Victoria Stadium and at Eastern Beach yesterday. Through the Care Agency, we have reached out to all vulnerable members in our community over the weekend, and made arrangements for them, we are also making provision for people with physical disabilities and mobility restrictions by opening additional accessible showers for their use. Thankfully, due to our Government’s investment in developing accessible toilets and shower facilities as part of our disability strategy there are many more accessible showers now available for community use’.



