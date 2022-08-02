GFRS Complete Response Phase and Hands Over Incident to TSD

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2022 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service’s operational phase of the Power’s Drive Tunnel Incident is now over. The Incident site was formally handed over to the Technical Services Department this morning, a week to the day after the initial response last Tuesday 26th July.

A statement continued: “This was a very dynamic situation, that has undoubtedly tested our resilience during this last week. The professionalism, courage and sheer determination of our teams to resolve the developing scenario has been immense, and we can only but commend the actions of all involved, from the operational crews, control room staff, our mechanical support section and all other tiers of the command structures.



“As Gibraltar restores normality, the GFRS remain available to assist any partner agency as and when required during the recovery phase of the incident.



“We would like to thank all partner agencies who have assisted us during what has inevitable been a challenging and difficult time for Gibraltar.”