ESG Concerned By Flaring Incident

Written by YGTV Team on 08 August 2022 .

The ESG has expressed its concern over the major flaring incident that occurred yesterday evening.

A statement from the ESG follows below:

While a mishap at a substation in Pinar del Rey was believed to be the cause of the power failure in Spanish towns, which reportedly was resumed after 20 minutes, the emergency flaring, caused by power failure, did not normalise until close to 3 hours later!!

We were advised in our refinery campaigning days that flaring releases untold levels of toxic chemicals into the surrounding environment and must therefore be limited to the shortest possible period. That best practice should see back up power supply at the industry to restore power and limit flaring as quickly as possible, in a matter of minutes.

Best practice on this occasion, did not prevent the noxious fumes which continued for close to 3 hours yesterday.

The ESG calls for an official enquiry to be placed by our Government to establish all the facts and to clarify whether emergency power supply is in place at this refinery to limit this extended and dangerous flaring practice, which is a cross border environmental and public health hazard.





Picture by John Sanchez