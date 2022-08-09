New Member Joins Tactical Firearms Advisors Team

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2022 .

Police Constable Christopher Remorino has completed the GDP’s Tactical Firearms Advisor Course (TacAd).

A statement from the GDP follows below:

Police Constable Christopher Remorino spent 10 days on the complex course, where he learned all about developing and qualifying officers to provide tactical advice to the Firearms Commanders during pre-planned or spontaneous activity.

PC Remorino is the fourth officer to join the TacAD team; this is a significant step forward for the organisation in achieving one of its Strategic Objectives.

A GDP spokesman said: “We would like to congratulate PC Remorino as the TacAD course is one of the hardest Firearms Command Courses currently being delivered under the banner of the College of Policing.”





