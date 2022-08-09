Conchi Bird Signs Up For Mrs Gibraltar Classic

Written by YGTV Team on 09 August 2022 .

Conchi Bird is the latest candidate to sign up for Mrs Gibraltar Classic.

Name: Conchi Bird

55 years old

Virgo

Supervisor

Married for 26 years

Mother of 2 children

Her hobbies involve travelling, going for walks, reading and swimming.

Her idea of a perfect day would be enjoying a lovely day at the beach and then going for some tapas with her family.

She decided to sign up to Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2022 because it’s an exciting new experience, a fantastic way to challenge herself and a great opportunity to meet new people.

She also feels once a women reaches a certain age it’s very important to have forums and groups like this to remind you that you are still full of life and help you show others that we are here to empower and encourage each other.

Her daughter and her mother who is 91 have also encouraged her to enter so she thought why not!