National Day Rock Concert 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 10 August 2022 .

The SDGG has announced the details for this year’s National Day Rock Concert which will be held on Saturday 10th September 2022 at Casemates Square, starting at 8pm.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

The concert, which is being organised on behalf of the SDGG by J2 Productions, will be a tribute to the late Philip Valverde.

Commenting on the event an SDGG spokesperson:

‘We are very pleased with the programme that has been produced by Jenson Callejon and his team.

We are confident that most musical tastes will be catered for and everyone in the community will once again enjoy an excellent evening’s entertainment!’





