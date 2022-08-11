GSLP Youth Announces Inaugural Debating Competition Aimed at “Getting Young People Involved in Constructive Political Debate”

11 August 2022

The GSLP Youth Section has announced the launch of their inaugural youth debating competition which is set to be held during the week of 22 – 26 August 2022. The competition is open to all Gibraltar residents aged between 15 and 30 and is not limited to GSLP members.

A statement continued: “The debating competition will allow young people to develop their public speaking skills, meet new people and become involved in political debate. The topics to be debated will be a range of contemporary topics, not limited to local politics, and minimal preparation will be required for the preliminary rounds of debating. Those preliminary rounds will also afford participants the opportunity to receive feedback on their debating skills form a diverse panel of judges who will be helping to organise the competition.



“The GSLP Youth Section would like to stress that no debating experience whatsoever is required in order to take part in the competition.



“There is also a first-place prize of £150 and a further £50 for the runners-up.



“Participants should register as teams of 2, or, if they wish to register individually the GSLY will pair them with another participant. Those interested should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact the GSLP Youth Section on any of their social media pages before Wednesday 17 August.”



GSLP Youth Chairperson, Sam Marrache said:



“I am genuinely excited at the prospect of the GSLY organising a debating competition for Gibraltar’s youth. It is a great opportunity for young people to develop their debating skills and even add some relevant experience to their CVs or university applications. It will also hopefully lead to even more young people getting involved in politics and having their opinions heard in these important times. The Youth Section will be there to support participants all the way through the competition, and I would invite anyone interested to get in touch with us through our social media pages or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ”.



GSLP Party Leader, Fabian Picardo added:



“I am delighted to see this initiative from the GSLP Youth Section. Involving our youth in such initiatives will benefit us heavily in the future. Real political debating is something which must be encouraged and nurtured. All too often these days, young people may think that politics is about the insults aimed at politicians and their families that we see on social media. That is not politics, but rather shallow noise. This debating competition will help young people develop their debating skills and allow them to participate in real, healthy political debate”.



Pepe Baldachino, GSLP Chairperson, also added:



“The GSLP’s Executive welcomes and supports its youth section’s initiative in organising and holding the youth debating competition. The competition is open to all of Gibraltar’s youth and will afford them the opportunity to develop their debating skills and receive feedback from expert judges”.



