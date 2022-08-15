School Tours of Gibraltar Model Soldier Society Exhibition at City Hall

15 August 2022

His Worship the Mayor, Mr. Christian Santos GMD hosted an exhibition by the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society at City Hall to “celebrate our Gibraltarian identity, culture and history.”

The exhibition ran from mid-April to the beginning of July to coincide with the end of the school term for the summer break. Each week a class of students from St Bernard’s Upper Primary School would visit and experience a tour and accompanying talk by a volunteer from the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society.



The focus of the exhibition was to promote and teach the younger generations about our local military history from the Great Siege to present day.



Whenever available, His Worship would surprise the children by meeting them after the tour and answered all their questions about his role as Mayor and about the history of City Hall.



As Patron of the Gibraltar Model Soldier Society, His Worship says he was delighted to support them in this exhibition. This project was especially important for His Worship as he is extremely keen for our youth to learn about Gibraltar’s history.



For more information, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or tel 200 47592





