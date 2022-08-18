National Day Banner 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2022 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) are inviting Gibraltarians to sign the National Day Banner. The SDGG will be manning a stand at Casemates Square from Monday 5th to Thursday 8th September, from 10am to 2pm.

A statement from the SDGG follows below:

This is a traditional part of Gibraltar’s National Day celebrations and serves as an expression of our unity of purpose as a people.

The SDGG earnestly calls on all Gibraltarians to come and sign the banner which will then feature prominently on the National Day stage on Saturday 10th September, during the political rally and other festivities.