British Forces Gibraltar Holds Youth Summer Programme

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2022 .

For the last four weeks, the MoD Community Support Team (CST) conducted a summer programme for British Forces Gibraltar personnel’s children.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Over 80 boys and girls from under 5 to over 11-year-olds attended the programme where they participated in numerous activities designed to develop educational, social, sporting and outdoor pursuit skills working either as a team or individually.

Amy Alexander said: “It was a great turnout this year. We even had children who had just arrived in Gibraltar attending the activities.”

Over the four weeks, the children participated in ball games with Personal Training Instructors, Football Week, Mindfulness Yoga, a series of arts and crafts activities based upon sea life, a visit to Pizza express and even trips to the Alameda Zoo and St Michael’s Cave.

The over 11’s were given the opportunity to conduct Lifeguard Training at the Helm Point Swimming Pool and were able to enjoy a week full of water sports.

To mark the end of another very successful Summer Programme, children and volunteers were awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by Major Andy Thomson.

On completion of the ceremony, everyone enjoyed a BBQ courtesy of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Catering Team followed by a fun pool day and a bouncy castle.

Nicola Alexander said: “I would like to thank all the volunteers who took the time to help in the Summer Programme. This is the eighth year that I have been doing this and it gets bigger and better every year. The children thoroughly enjoyed themselves and it was great to always see them smiling.”





