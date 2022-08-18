GSLP Expresses Condolences On Death of Former Minister And Mayor, Marie Montegriffo

18 August 2022

The GSLP has expressed its condolences on the death of Marie Montegriffo.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we learn of the passing away of our dear friend and colleague Marie Montegriffo.



“Above all Marie was an extraordinary human being whose human and socialist values guided her throughout her life. She will be remembered by all in Gibraltar and especially in the GSLP for those human qualities.



“Marie was also a well known sports woman who represented Gibraltar internationally.



“She started her political work in the Transport and General Workers Union in the ACTS branch in the 1970s. She was one of the original members of the GSLP and was elected to the House of Assembly in 1984 when the party took all the seven opposition seats. She became a minister when the party formed government in 1988 and was appointed Minister for Medical Services, Health and Sport.



“As Minister for Health she carried out many reforms to the old St Bernard's Hospital which had been severely needed at the time.



“As Minister for Sport she presided over the organisation of the first Island Games in Gibraltar.



“Marie was also appointed as the first woman Mayor of Gibraltar between 1988 and 1995 and as such hosted many international visitors to Gibraltar.



“Many constituents and friends sought Marie's help even after she left active politics and when she was a private citizen.”



The Chairman of the GSLP, Pepe Baldachino, said: "My family and I, and the whole of the GSLP family on behalf of Executive and Membership, offer our deepest condolences to Marie's partner Gillaine and to her brother Christopher and sister Annette. We have known Marie since the 70's when she started on the TGWU and my family will truly miss her, as, indeed, will the whole of the GSLP family. She might have left us but will never be forgotten by the GSLP for her contribution to the Party and Gibraltar as a whole. May you forevermore rest in peace amiga Marie."



The founder of the party, Sir Joe Bossano, said: "I am genuinely saddened to hear of Marie's death. She had battled her illness for years and remained in contact with all of us on the GSLP throughout. I still remember vividly the days we worked together on the Union, in the Opposition and in the Government and remember Marie's hard work in those days as we turned Gibraltar around. Appointing her as Gibraltar's first woman Mayor was important, but she got the support of the House for the appointment not because she was a woman but because she was the right person for to represent all Gibraltarians. Today we have lost a colleague and I have lost a friend who I will never forget. I extend my condolences to Gillaine and her whole family."



The leader of the GSLP and Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: "I have been truly saddened to hear of Marie's passing. I sat next to Marie in the House of Assembly between 2003 and 2007 and I learnt a lot about the political history of the House from her in those long parliamentary sessions. She was above all a friend and a point of reference in matters related to the health services and sport. I know she had not been well for some time, although she remained in contact with me and was always supportive of our work as a party. In politics she was one of the team of trailblazers who transformed Gibraltar in the late eighties under the leadership of Sir Joe and in the Mayoralty her contribution as Gibraltar's first woman Mayor was historic, but it was her flair, her personal warmth and her engaging ability to represent all Gibraltarians with a friendly smile that impressed the most. My condolences to all her family, especially to Gillaine at this sad time."



