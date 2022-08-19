Gibraltar Fair Traffic Diversions

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2022 .

The Royal Gibraltar Police will be implementing a number of traffic and parking restrictions during this year’s Gibraltar Fair – which runs from Saturday 20 to Sunday 28 August.

The fair is open from 7pm to 2am each day, but the traffic diversions will be in place from 6pm to 2am.



At the Coaling Island Roundabout, vehicles travelling north from Queensway can continue left onto Bishop Caruana Road as usual. Vehicles continuing north along Queensway, will be diverted along Midtown Street/Reclamation Road, re-joining Queensway at the Regal House junction.



At the Regal House junction, vehicles travelling south on Queensway can take a diversion into Europort Avenue, leading to the roundabout at McDonald’s. There is access to Edinburgh Estate for residents.



However, vehicles will only be allowed along Europort Avenue from 6pm to 2am.



At all other times Europort Avenue will return to its current state. Vehicles that have no reason to pass through will be reported.



There are also parking restrictions daily from 4pm to 6am on Admiral Rooke Road (the road that runs between the Gibraltar Fair and the Post Office). These will remain in place for the whole week.





